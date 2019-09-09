In the News/Kumho Tire
September 9, 2019

Kumho Tire Appoints Yong-Sik Shin as Head of America Business Division

Kumho-Yong-Sik-Shin

Kumho Tire USA, Inc. has appointed Yong-Sik Shin to a newly created role as Head of America Business Division.

With this move, Kumho Tire’s three main subsidiaries in North America will be tied together from a leadership standpoint, the company says. Shin will lead sales and overall operations for Kumho Tire USA, Inc., Kumho Tire Canada and the Kumho Tire Georgia Plant.

Shin has spent the last 11 years of his career leading Kumho Tire’s international sales, marketing and logistics initiatives for both the OE and RE markets. His latest role within the company has been serving as the head of global sales.

