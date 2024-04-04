Kumho Tire becomes an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT

Kumho Tire U.S.A. announced today the company has become an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT and is sponsoring the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship. The sponsorship represents the company’s plans to invigorate its marketing efforts “to elevate the brand’s awareness in the United States and showcase its product technology through the ultra-high-performance tire series,” the company says

“As an ‘Official Tire of Formula DRIFT,’ this will provide a national footprint to elevate the brand in the United States, reaching millions of motorsport enthusiasts,” said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. “We manufacture some of the best tires in the world and are showcasing the quality and capabilities of our ultra-high performance tires under the most intense and grueling environments that the Formula DRIFT platform provides.”

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire will receive a significant footprint at each of the eight Formula DRIFT events in the 2024 series, including track signage and activation during race weekends. In addition, Kumho Tire will have a major presence on the race broadcast and through Formula DRIFT’s digital marketing.

“Partnering with Formula DRIFT provides an incredible opportunity to drive awareness of the Kumho Tire brand with this young, loyal, engaged and growing motorsports community,” said Jessica Egerton, vice president of marketing at Kumho Tire U.S.A. “Further, it provides an incredible opportunity to connect with our retail partners around the country to drive sales growth.”

Entering its 21st season, Formula DRIFT is the fastest-growing motorsport in the world, with more than 85% of fans between the ages of 18 to 44, making it the number one motorsport in the United States for millennial and Gen Z generations, according to Formula DRIFT. Viewership boasts approximately 5 million followers on social media.

“We’re excited to welcome Kumho Tire U.S.A. to the Formula DRIFT family in 2024 and beyond. At this stage in the Formula DRIFT Championship, tires have never been as important as they are now and there is only a small select group of manufacturers who are willing to put their tires to the test at this level. Kumho has stepped up to take on that challenge. From what I can see in pre-season testing and from their existing pedigree, Kumho is sure to make a huge impact on the Championship this year and moving forward,” said Ryan Sage, president of Formula DRIFT.

The 2024 Formula DRIFT schedule consists of eight races in major markets across the United States. The races are broadcast live on multi-platform distribution across Facebook and YouTube.

In addition, Kumho Tire will partner with three drivers as official tire sponsors for the Formula DRIFT 2024 season.

Jeff Jones – Jones started drifting in 2002, and has been competing in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series since 2009. As a pioneer of drifting, Jones is dedicated to giving back to the community by mentoring and developing future stars of the sport, while spreading the message of keeping drifting on the track.

Andy Hateley – Hateley, who has been drifting for over two decades and is a respected builder as well as driver, will make his Formula DRIFT PRO debut in 2024 with Kumho Tires. He is known for his public persona as the “Drift Wizard.”

Dean Kearney – Also known as “Karnage” Kearney, he has been competing in Formula DRIFT for the past 14 seasons and for 18 years in pro drifting overall. Kearney brings to his races a hard-charging, attacking, and technical style.

2024 Formula DRIFT Schedule: