Kukui Grows Staff in Sales, Marketing, Business Development

Luke Kusher has joined the company as the new vice president of strategic partnerships. Luke comes to Kukui from MechcanicNet, now Epicor, where he led the company’s business development efforts for over 15 years.

Kukui has also expanded its marketing team to support new product initiatives with the addition of Rick Sage as director of marketing and creative services. Sage brings over a decade of marketing and branding expertise most recently as vice president of marketing and brand strategy with Honest1.

Additionally, while expanding the sales team, Kukui has tapped the talents of industry veteran Bill Adams, owner of Bud Adams Auto Repair for 18 years and host of the California Car Show radio talk show for the past decade. Also new to the sales line-up are Karl Coleman, a 20-year sales veteran with both MechanicNet and Mitchell1, and Connor Tracy, who spent over 15 years as a store manager with Firestone, Sears, O’Reilly and others.

In addition to its new team members, Kukui says it has launched several new components of its All-in-One Success Platform including: Kukui Connect, Kukui Shop Videos, Advanced Customer Reports, Follow-Up version 2 and an all-new email marketing tool.