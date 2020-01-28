Connect with us

News

Kukui Grows Staff in Sales, Marketing, Business Development

Tire Review Staff

on

Kukui Corporation has recently made several strategic hires in sales, marketing and business development.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Luke Kusher has joined the company as the new vice president of strategic partnerships. Luke comes to Kukui from MechcanicNet, now Epicor, where he led the company’s business development efforts for over 15 years.

Kukui has also expanded its marketing team to support new product initiatives with the addition of Rick Sage as director of marketing and creative services. Sage brings over a decade of marketing and branding expertise most recently as vice president of marketing and brand strategy with Honest1.

Additionally, while expanding the sales team, Kukui has tapped the talents of industry veteran Bill Adams, owner of Bud Adams Auto Repair for 18 years and host of the California Car Show radio talk show for the past decade. Also new to the sales line-up are Karl Coleman, a 20-year sales veteran with both MechanicNet and Mitchell1, and Connor Tracy, who spent over 15 years as a store manager with Firestone, Sears, O’Reilly and others.

In addition to its new team members, Kukui says it has launched several new components of its All-in-One Success Platform including: Kukui Connect, Kukui Shop Videos, Advanced Customer Reports, Follow-Up version 2 and an all-new email marketing tool.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Kukui Grows Staff in Sales, Marketing, Business Development

on

Carlisle Companies Appoints Laura Walsh VP, CIO

on

Michelin Named Among ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

on

Author Steve Gilliland to Address 2020 OTR Tire Conference
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin Calvin Phone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect