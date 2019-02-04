Titan International Offers Training Program for Tire Dealers

Titan International, Inc. has entered into the second year of its exclusive sales training experience for tire dealers: Titan University (Titan U).

With the success of the 2018 program in training over 400 students, Titan has expanded Titan U to offer two learning levels for intermediate and advanced tire and wheel education. All sessions consist of classroom instruction, hands-on training and sales components. Registration is currently open for the remaining 2019 sessions.

“I’ve been in the tire business since 1994 and believe it’s always good to learn from and share ideas with other dealers throughout North America on what’s worked and what doesn’t in the ever-evolving tire industry,” says John Sparks, president of Sparks Commercial Tire and Titan U graduate. “There’s always room to expand knowledge, and Titan U provides more of a focused classroom setting to drill in on what’s new.”

Class sessions are held in a 1,500-sq.-ft. classroom and 8,000-sq.-ft. hands-on training area near Boone, Iowa.

“We want to help dealers better serve their customers,” says Paul Hawkins, senior vice president of aftermarket sales at Titan. “Titan University gives tire dealers the exposure and opportunity to learn about the applications they may not be selling to currently, but gives them the complete training to do so in the future.

The remaining 2019 sessions include:

Titan University 1.0: A broad overview of all industry segments, suited for new hires or less-experienced dealers wanting to jumpstart their knowledge of agriculture and off-the-road tire and wheel products. Feb. 18-20 and Feb. 20-22

Titan University Agriculture Tire & Wheel 2.0: An advanced, in-depth agriculture tire and wheel education, ideal for graduates of the 2017-18 Titan U class, as well as more intermediate and advanced dealers. This session will focus on priority product lines, key features and benefits, optimum tractor setup, Titan’s Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) fitments and key selling tactics, as well as special classroom sessions on engineering and compounding. Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-13

Titan University OTR Tire & Wheel 2.0: An in-depth education in Titan’s off-the-road product offerings on both tires and wheels with a focus on Titan’s core product portfolio, compounding, tire pressure evaluation and site analysis and continued wheel education. Feb. 6-8

The training and certification is open exclusively to Titan dealers, Titan Strong Seller Associate dealers and partner equipment dealers. To learn more or register for a 2019 session, please contact [email protected].