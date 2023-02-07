 Gallery: 2023 K&M Dealer Conference & Trade Show

Gallery: 2023 K&M Dealer Conference & Trade Show

Check out highlights from the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show, featuring seminars, sessions and prizes.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Elvis K&M Trade show 2023

During a two-day gathering in the Entertainment Capital of the World, K&M Tire staff and its dealers from across the country gathered to learn about new products and gain insight on industry trends at the distributor’s 2023 Dealer Conference and Trade Show. Taking place at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, dealers went “all in,” as the show’s theme emphasized, by listening to informational seminars, participating in networking sessions as well as taking home cash prizes and giveaways from tire manufacturers that culminated with a karaoke contest, sponsored by Yokohama, in which one harmonious shop took home $10,000 in prize money.

Check out full coverage below and take in the sights from the event!

Cheryl Gossard K&M President
K&M Tire President Cheryl Gossard speaks to dealers about the meaning of being “all in,” saying, “We focus on trying to understand your individual business and frustrations and come up with options and solutions. We want to provide answers to help you run your business and make it as successful as possible. This is just one example of being ‘all in.'”
TMA Yankton Top Shop Winner
TMA Yankton, a 13-bay shop in Yankton, South Dakota, was honored as the Winner of the 2023 K&M Tire Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award. From left: Jeff Wallick, K&M Tire’s director of training and development, Co-owners of TMA Yankton, Bob Vornhagen and Doug Budig, and Tire Review Editor Maddie Winer.
Jon Zurcher KM Tire Best-One Tire
Jon Zurcher, COO of Best-One Tire, conducted a financial workshop for dealers on how to manage adequate cash flow in the business.
KM-Tire-AME-International-booth
A dealer looks to unseat a commercial tire bead at the AME International booth at the K&M Tire Trade Show.
Andy Leipold of Leipold Tire in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, beams with his winnings from the Continental Cash Grab booth.
Derek Daly, former Irish Formula One and Indy 500 Driver, dives into what expert teams are made of based on his experience as part of multiple racing teams and organizations.
SherriMiller KM Tire
Sherri Miller, founder and CEO of consulting firm Center for Extraordinary Success, dissected three major hurdles for the automotive industry: acquiring talent, retaining talent, and developing technicians.
Scott Walker (second from left) and members of Walker Family Tire pose for a picture after Scott won the Polaris Ranger UTV, thanks to Bridgestone.
Ag tire seminar KM tire dealer conference
Loudan Hammersmith (left), national ag tire sales manager for K&M, and Chris Neidert, marketing, training and development manager at Trelleborg Wheel Systems North America, discuss profit opportunities in ag tire sales.
Sue Tronnes (middle) was elated when she won her new Dodge Challenger, presented by Falken Tires. She’ll drive it home to her shop, I-90 Enterprises, in Wisconsin.
Continental-Tire-EVs-Joe-Maher
Continental Tire’s Joe Maher, product manager, explains Continental’s EV tire strategy and the tire needs of ICE and EV vehicles.
Jim Massingill of Angelina Tire & Auto and his wife (right) are ready to take on Texas backroads in Jim’s new Jeep Wrangler, thanks to Cooper Tires.

