Gallery: 2023 K&M Dealer Conference & Trade Show

During a two-day gathering in the Entertainment Capital of the World, K&M Tire staff and its dealers from across the country gathered to learn about new products and gain insight on industry trends at the distributor’s 2023 Dealer Conference and Trade Show. Taking place at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, dealers went “all in,” as the show’s theme emphasized, by listening to informational seminars, participating in networking sessions as well as taking home cash prizes and giveaways from tire manufacturers that culminated with a karaoke contest, sponsored by Yokohama, in which one harmonious shop took home $10,000 in prize money.
Check out full coverage below and take in the sights from the event!