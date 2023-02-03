K&M Tire Dealers Go ‘All In’ at 2023 Conference & Trade Show

A far departure from last year‘s snowy conditions, this year’s K&M Tire 2023 Dealer Conference & Trade Show took place at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas from Feb. 1-2 amid the ringing of slot machines and bright lights of Sin City.

It is commonly said that what happens in Las Vegas stays there, yet K&M Tire’s conference theme of “All In” provided dealers with the tools to enhance their business operations–resources they’d bring back to the shop and implement in their businesses. Explore the complete details of the first day of this year’s conference below.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated.

Winning the Talent War

Sherri Miller, the founder of business consulting firm Center for Extraordinary Success in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, kicked off K&M’s 2023 Dealer Conference & Trade Show. Miller discussed three big hurdles for the auto industry’s hiring and growth – acquiring talent, retaining talent and expanding the growth and development of your technicians. These three hurdles, coined A.R.E., can be solved with something Miller called a “talent optimization strategy.”

“The A in [your optimization strategy] should focus on hiring new talent,” suggests Miller. “We call that acquiring, we have to go out and hire the right person for a position. The second piece is R for retention. What are your strategies for retaining team members? And finally, expanding. This component really represents expanding, following, and developing your people – therefore making them better.”

Miller encouraged dealers to think of hiring in terms of speed. She used a fast vs. slow analogy, recommending dealers take time early in the interview process to really get to know who they’re potentially hiring.

Retaining employees is as simple as keeping employees you consider very valuable in your business, says Miller. “If the thought of losing this person makes you sick to your stomach, you want to do whatever it takes to retain that employee.”

Miller says expanding the growth of your employee base is more important now than ever before. She used a Chinese Proverb to make her point:” If you want to create prosperity for a year, you grow grain. If you want 10 years of prosperity, you grow trees. If you want a lifetime or a hundred years of prosperity, you invest in people.”

Keep Your Cash Financial Workshop

In a metaphor and whiteboard marking-filled presentation, Best-One Tire Chief Operating Officer Jon Zurcher shared his industry best practices when it comes to leading, managing and keeping adequate cash flow in your independent tire business.

Zurcher created a picture of how cash flow is generated and how it flows through your business. He broke it down into three sections: operating cash flow, financing cash flow and investing in cash flow. Operating cash flow is the amount of cash generated by normal business operations. Zurcher described investing in cash flow as assets you have coming out of your bank account. As for financing cash flow, these are monies used to fund the company and its capital.

“When you think of the cash flowing through your business, I want you to picture that cash like water flowing around through different parts of your business,” he explained.

He also described the important distinction between making money as a business vs. making a gross profit. He said many shops may be leaving money on the table when offering road hazard and shop supply fees. Zurcher also highlighted the importance of managers showing an interest in their employees’ lives and needs.

“Best-performing stores have managers that go above and beyond for the team,” he said.

Trade Show, Games & Prizes

K&M’s vendor partners met with dealers to talk products, pricing and orders during the trade show portion of the show. Dealers were also entered to win prizes or compete for cash from various manufacturers.

