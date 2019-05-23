Kenda Adds Two New Sales Managers

Rob Schussler (left) and David Alari

Kenda has introduced two new automotive field sales managers to the west coast and east coast as Kenda’s sales and territories continue to expand.

David Alari will be handling west coast sales, with Rob Schussler handling the east coast respectively.

Alari will be the sales manager covering the western region, managing business in both consumer and specialty tire categories for sales to the dealer and distributor channels. He will also be responsible for growing the Kenda Traction Program with Kenda’s authorized distributors. Prior to joining Kenda, David worked for Mickey Thompson for nine years managing Latin America.

Schussler will be the sales manager covering the eastern region, managing business in both consumer and specialty tire categories for sales to the dealer & distributor channels. He will also be responsible for growing the Kenda Traction Program with Kenda’s suthorized distributors. Prior to joining Kenda, Rob worked for Cooper Tire for eight years in similar roles and with other consumer products companies.

