Edward Koczan Joins Kenda Tire USA

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

Kenda Tire USA welcomes industry veteran Edward Koczan as sales manager, the latest addition to its automotive sales team. Koczan will be responsible for several roles in the automotive sales channel including the management of strategic accounts, growing Kenda’s automotive tire sales and identifying new partnership opportunities.

Koczan has worked in tire manufacturing for nearly 10 years. Prior to joining Kenda, he worked for several tire brands including Toyo Tires, Nexen Tire USA and Sentury Tire North America.

As part of his role, Koczan will contribute to enhancing Kenda’s Light Truck Boot Camp dealer experiential incentive program, the Kenda Traction associate dealer program, product education and dealer training initiatives for Kenda’s existing dealer partners.

“Kenda Tire is an exciting brand, that is truly on the rise,” said Koczan. “We’re providing a value proposition to our dealers with products that are some of the most innovative in the industry, and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of this exciting and innovative brand as we craft new ways to deliver that message.”



According to the company, the appointment is a clear statement of Kenda’s intent to continue delivering further value to its customers by growing market share, and working with Kenda’s retail and wholesale partners to strengthen the message of Kenda’s strong product offerings to grow brand awareness in the Passenger and Light Truck (PLT) space.

Koczan will report directly to Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of automotive division for Kenda USA.

Stotsenburg added, “Kenda is fortunate to have committed channel partners who are growing rapidly with our automotive products. As we plan for accelerated growth, Kenda is excited to add Ed to our team and we anticipate adding additional experienced sales associates to the Kenda family in 2019.”