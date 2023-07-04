 Kenda Adds Shaun Fitzgerald as Automotive Sales Manager

As as automotive sales manager, Fitzgerald will be responsible for managing strategic accounts and Kenda's automotive tire sales growth.

Kenda Tire USA has announced Shaun Fitzgerald as the company’s newest automotive sales manager.

According to Kenda, he will be responsible for managing strategic accounts, overseeing Kenda’s automotive tire channel sales and identifying new partner growth opportunities in the Eastern U.S.

Fitzgerald has been in the tire industry for over 30 years, working for tire manufacturers and independent dealers. Prior to joining Kenda, he worked for tire manufacturers Goodyear and Carlisle and retailers Flynn’s Tire Company, Free Service Tire Company and Monro Inc., all within a wholesale capacity.

