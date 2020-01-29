Connect with us

Kenda Tire USA Adds New Automotive Marketing Manager

Tire Review Staff

American Kenda Rubber has announced Ryan Lewis will join its North American automotive business team as marketing manager – Automotive.

In this role, Kenda says Lewis will oversee a comprehensive marketing program that will support strategic growth initiatives and continue to build the Kenda Tire brand in the automotive market.

Lewis comes to Kenda from Worthington Industries, where he was the category marketing manager for their Bernzomatic and Balloon Time retail brands. During his time there, he helped develop and execute a complete brand refresh of the Bernzomatic torch and fuel line.

Prior to his tenure at Worthington Industries, Lewis spent 10 years with the professional business group of Scotts Miracle-Gro and ICL Specialty Fertilizers in many different marketing roles focused on integrated marketing communications.

Lewis is a graduate of The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. He earned his B.S.B.A in management and marketing in 2002.

Kenda Tire USA Adds New Automotive Marketing Manager

