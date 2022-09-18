Connect with us
News

Katapult Partners with SimpleTire

Christian Hinton

on

Katapult has added SimpleTire to its network of merchant partners. The company says this partnership gives all SimpleTire customers a more flexible way to obtain replacement tires.

Katapult says it partners with e-commerce and omnichannel retailers to provide a transparent way for underserved consumers to pay for everyday necessities.

“When it comes to replacing or buying new tires, when there is a need, it’s typically immediate,” says Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “Unfortunately, this isn’t an expense that most consumers plan for, which is why [we’re] excited for this partnership with SimpleTire.”

