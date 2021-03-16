SimpleTire Releases SimpleSnap for Tire Buying

SimpleTire has launched SimpleSnap , which the company says is a technology that empowers motorists and saves them time.

The company says SimpleSnap presents a seamless process for users to start tire shopping with a smartphone photo. Leveraging a visual search platform in partnership with several technology companies, the company says SimpleSnap allows motorists to take a smartphone photo of their existing tire size, upload it to the SimpleTire site and receive top tire recommendations personalized for them.

SimpleSnap says it tested SimpleSnap with over 100 people who submitted over 1,000 photos. The launch of SimpleSnap comes just a few months after SimpleTire created a reimagined user experience, website and branding.