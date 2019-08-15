Simple Tire Named to Inc. Magazine’s ‘Most Successful Companies in America’ List

SimpleTire.com (PRNewsfoto/SimpleTire)

SimpleTire has once again been named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

The company achieved a three-year revenue growth rate of 1200.9%, which ranked it No. 383 on Inc.’s 2019 list of the “5,000 Most Successful Companies in America.” Last year, SimpleTire made the list for the first time and was ranked number 419, with three-year revenue growth of 1,197%.

“We’re honored to again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and are truly grateful for everyone’s continued trust in SimpleTire,” said SimpleTire CEO Andy Chalofsky. “Our sustained growth is a testament to the team we’ve assembled and the outstanding support we receive from our suppliers, partners and customers. As a private company, we understand the impact that small businesses have on our economy. That’s why our business model is built on providing small, independent tire suppliers with a place in the e-commerce market so that they can continue to thrive.”

The Inc. 5000 provides a look at America’s most successful small, independent businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell and Domino’s Pizza gained early national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list achieved a median three-year growth of 157.4%. Their combined revenue was $237.7 billion, and the average 2018 revenue was $47.5 million.