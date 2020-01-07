Independent Tire Dealers Group Adds New Southern Region Sales Director

Click Here to Read More

Sullivan will be responsible for developing and managing business with ITDG’s current members and shareholders, along with expanding ITDG’s footprint into new areas within his territory.

Michael J. Sullivan

ITDG says Sullivan has an extensive history in sales, from managing sales territories and sales teams in his early years to eventually becoming a vice president in the consumer products industry for Del Monte Foods. In 2001, Sullivan ventured into the tire and automotive business when he became the owner of Sullivan’s Tire Pros in Oakhurst, California.