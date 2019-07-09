Independent Tire Dealers Group Adds New Eastern Region Sales Director

Jeremy Guy has joined the Independent Tire Dealers Group as ITDG’s eastern region sales director, reporting to Senior Sales Director Chris Barry.

Jeremy will be responsible for developing and managing business with ITDG’s current members and shareholders, along with expanding ITDG’s footprint into new areas within his territory.



Jeremy has more than 15 years of experience in the tire industry, previously at Trelleborg Wheel Systems and prior to that holding multiple positions at Pirelli Tire LLC.

