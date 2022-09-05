IMR Research Shows Impact of EV Service at Independent Shops

IMR released an update with new insight on its research on how battery and hybrid electric vehicle service is impacting independent repair shops.

Between June 1-30, IMR says it interviewed 500 independent repair shops in the U.S. to update its original findings from 2021 on trends relating to service exposure in independent repair shops to BEV and HEV vehicles.

Last year, IMR asked shops if they expected to see BEVs/HEVs impacting their business within the next 10 years – 55.1% answered yes. Now in 2022, 41.9% of shop owners expect that BEVs/HEVs will be impacting their business within the next two years. This is a significant change in mindset from the responses given in 2021.

As of 2022, 55% of independent repair shops indicate a portion of their business is from servicing battery electric vehicles, according to IMR. On average, 3.9% of total business is from BEVs and HEVs, making up about 5.9% of all shop business. Compared to 2021, shops are seeing a 0.8% increase in BEV and a 0.3% decrease in HEV service numbers.