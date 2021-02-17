Hunter Teams with Xtime for Inspection Integration

Hunter Engineering has teamed with Xtime’s Engage and Inspect products to deliver readings to the Xtime Intelligent Diagnostic platform.

Click Here to Read More

Hunter says its unmanned inspection equipment automatically captures alignment and tire tread results in seconds when the customer pulls their vehicle into the service drive. Service advisors can greet customers and present results on a tablet with Xtime Engage.

The Hunter alignment and tire tread inspection results are also automatically integrated with Xtime Inspect, automatically populating the tire tread depth measurements in the inspection form, Hunter says. Customers can approve alignment and tire service recommendations directly from their personal device.