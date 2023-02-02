 Hunter Engineering, Dealerlogix Announce Integration

The partnership between companies was announced during NADA 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Hunter Engineering announced a new integration of its unmanned inspection equipment with Dealerlogix, a provider of fixed ops software for automotive dealerships, and its all-in-one service workflow suite.

The partnership will help dealership service departments drive more alignment and tire sales by providing instant access to Hunter Quick Check Drive autonomous inspection data from Dealerlogix’s fixed ops software, said the company. With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, dealerships must capitalize on as many tire and alignment opportunities as possible.

The company said its autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread measurements in seconds as the vehicle drives through the service lane. The data then becomes accessible to service advisors and the vehicle owner.

