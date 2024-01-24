 Nissan, Infiniti approve Hunter's Ultimate ADAS for dealerships

Nissan, Infiniti approve Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS for dealerships

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter Engineering said that Ultimate ADAS, its system for “eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations,” has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships. Honda and Acura had also approved Ultimate ADAS for their dealerships earlier in 2023.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS, said. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage, the company said. Hunter said gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures. According to Hunter, the gimbals and onscreen guidance provided by Hunter’s WinAlign software increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

Ultimate ADAS also provides documentation of the exact procedures performed and exact target placement. Confirmations can be accessed or printed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.

Additionally, Hunter said the Ultimate ADAS units can be moved as needed around the shop, with compact packaging to keep all the components together.

Ultimate ADAS will be on display with demos in booth 3721W at NADA in Las Vegas, Feb. 1-4.

