Hunter Engineering Shows Off its Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering‘s Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, was on display at SEMA this year for the first time. Hunter said Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

In this video, watch as Joe Donato, manufacturer representative for Hunter Engineering, shows how Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS works. Donato showed the speed of the Hunter Ultimate ADAS system performing on a 2021 Acura TLX and highlighted the accuracy of Ultimate ADAS using Hunter’s gimbal-mounted laser system and actuators.

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.