Hunter Engineering Debuts Ultimate ADAS at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering‘s Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, is on public display for the first time in South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA in Las Vegas, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The new system will also be included in SEMA’s New Product Showcase in the North Hall.

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage, Hunter said. Gimbal-mounted lasers replace the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures. The gimbals and onscreen guidance provided by Hunter’s WinAlign software increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors, and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way, Hunter said. Many common manual adjustments are now automated, such as height, roll, pitch and yaw.

According to the manufacturer, Ultimate ADAS provides thorough documentation of the exact procedures performed and exact target placement. Confirmations can be accessed or printed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal. Additionally, the Ultimate ADAS units can be moved as needed around the shop, with compact packaging to keep all the components together.

Ultimate ADAS is currently exclusively available to Honda and Acura dealers, with availability expanded to other OEMs in 2024, Hunter said.