Hunter Engineering Offers Consumable Parts Ordering on Website

Hunter Engineering customers can now order genuine Hunter consumable parts on the Hunter company website, hunter.com, the company says.

The company says the new Shop Hunter Marketplace offers more than 150 commonly ordered wear items for U.S. customers. Examples include tire changer polymer mount heads, tire paste and brushes, hooks for aligner targets, brake lathe inserts and many other typical consumable parts easily installed by the customer.

Hunter’s online marketplace enables customers to buy on their own schedule, day or night. Multiple delivery options are available, including next-day air, Hunter says.

Making sure customers can easily find the genuine Hunter replacement parts they need is the centerpiece of the Shop Hunter Marketplace experience.

Progressive filtering leading to the specific item, product descriptions and large photos illustrating the location of the part on the equipment help confirm customers have made the correct selection. Installation tips and relevant information provided by Hunter service representatives are also included.

Shop Hunter represents an expansion of Hunter equipment users’ ordering capabilities. Customers taking advantage of the HunterNet 2 online portal have the option of ordering online, with the added benefit of having replacement part compatibility mapped directly to equipment in their shop, the company says.

