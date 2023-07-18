 Why Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
TPMS

Why Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

To maintain the accuracy and reliability of newly programmed TPMS sensors, it's important to keep your TPMS programming tool up to date.

Avatar
By Yanick Leduc
TPMS Stock

Picture this: Mark, an experienced tire service technician, is on the phone with a technical support representative from his TPMS supplier, inquiring why his new sensors don’t seem to work properly with the 2019 Silverado he’s servicing.

Related Articles

Mark: “The truck doesn’t seem to pick up the signal from the new sensor!”

Tech support: “Is it a Silverado LD or the custom version?”

Mark: “There is no option for LD on my tool, it’s just Silverado 2019

Tech Support: “When was the last time you’ve updated your TPMS tool?”

Mark: “It’s been a while. I don’t think I have ever updated it since I got it last year.”

This is an example of a call TPMS tool suppliers receive frequently on their technical support hotlines. According to recent surveys, 35% of technicians have not updated their TPMS tool software in the last year. In today’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape, it is crucial for tire service professionals to stay updated with the latest advancements.

To maintain the accuracy and reliability of newly programmed TPMS sensors, it is importance to keep your TPMS programming tool up to date so that you can service whatever comes into your bays. Let’s dig into the reasons why this is so crucial.

  • Ensuring Compatibility with New Vehicle Models

As automakers introduce new vehicle models and variations, they often refine the TPMS functionality or employ different sensor protocols. Consequently, without updating the programming tool, it may fail to communicate effectively with newer vehicles. This mismatch can lead to inaccurate readings, false warnings or even failure to detect genuine issues.

  • Addressing Software Glitches and Incorrect Programming

TPMS programming tool updates often incorporate bug fixes and improvements that address software glitches or incorrect programming. For example, vehicle qualifiers visible in the TPMS tool’s vehicle selection menu may be added to account for multiple sensor options within the same model year. These qualifiers can include date of production (early/late), frequency (315MHz/433MHz), rim type (steel/alloy) or even trim level (LD/reg).

  • Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities

An updated programming tool provides access to the latest diagnostic codes, troubleshooting procedures and repair information. This enables accurate identification of TPMS-related issues, such as faulty sensors or malfunctioning components, leading to efficient and effective problem resolution. Additionally, software updates often introduce enhanced features, like expanded sensor coverage and updated relearn procedures, offering a comprehensive TPMS servicing experience.

TPMS tool manufacturers recommend connecting your tool and checking for updates monthly. Typically, tools manufacturer will send an email or other notification to their users whenever a new software update is available. By registering the tool with the manufacturer, you can ensure that you know when new software updates are available. Timely updates also guarantee technicians are equipped with the latest features, functionalities and vehicle compatibility, maximizing the tool’s effectiveness.

Maintaining an up-to-date TPMS programming tool is vital for tire service professionals to keep pace with the ever-changing automotive landscape. By prioritizing TPMS tool updates, tire service professionals actively contribute to road safety and are able to provide high-quality service to their customers.

You May Also Like

TPMS Tire Life
Airless-Michelin-uptis_volt_5
TPMS-Light-1400
Snap-in-Valves-TPMS
TPMS

TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Generally speaking, if a vehicle utilizes an OBD relearn, a relearn procedure is quite simple and easy to execute. Provided everything functions as it is intended, the tool really does most of the work for you. You simply walk around to each tire of the vehicle and activate each sensor with your TPMS tool. Every

Jacki Lutz
By Jacki Lutz
TPMS-relearn

Generally speaking, if a vehicle utilizes an OBD relearn, a relearn procedure is quite simple and easy to execute. Provided everything functions as it is intended, the tool really does most of the work for you. You simply walk around to each tire of the vehicle and activate each sensor with your TPMS tool. Every time the tool activates a sensor, it will keep that sensor ID in its memory. Once all four (or five) sensors are activated, you’ll then need the tool to transfer this list of sensor IDs and sensor location to the vehicle computer. Therefore, your last step is to connect the tool to the onboard diagnostic system (OBD).

Read Full Article

More TPMS Posts
What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

TPMS, like most technologies, is always evolving, and that is a good thing. The more accurate the system becomes and the more features that are added to a TPMS system, the more likely the driver will find value in keeping their TPMS system functioning. In the past 10 years alone: Related Articles – Don’t Let

By Jacki Lutz
Bluetooth-TPMS-1400
Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

No matter how far we get with TPMS technology, we still must go back to the basics of repair when it comes to hard parts. Corrosion is one of the leading causes of TPMS replacement. The chemical reaction that takes place when certain metals are exposed to moisture, salt, dirt and certain climates causes the

By Jacki Lutz
Rusted-TPMS
TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

The upcoming era of electric vehicles is truly the topic of our time in this industry. As the infrastructure for this imminent change is getting put into place, it is easy to wonder what other changes will come our way when it comes to servicing these vehicles. As vehicles get smarter, safer and more efficient,

By Jacki Lutz
EV-TPMS
TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

The Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) might be one of the most straightforward systems to understand on today’s increasingly complicated vehicles. Explained simply: A battery-powered pressure sensor mounted to each wheel gauges tire air pressure and transmits via radio frequency (most commonly, 315 or 433 Mhz, depending on the vehicle) the pressure first to

By Allison Whitney
TPMS-Tire-Programming-v-relearning

Other Posts

Jack of All Trades Brandon Hulon Makes Mark in Tire Business

You’ll never hear our latest Club 3633 member say, “that’s not my job.”

By Madeleine Winer
3633 Headshot
Why Batteries Fail in The Summer Heat

We look at why car batteries fail and give suggestions to pass on for how to limit heat damage.

By Christian Hinton
batteries in the summer-heat
Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Prepare your customer’s A/C for the summer with these maintenance tips.

By Andrew Markel
A-C-Machine-1400
TPMS Sensor Signals: What is the Frequency Saying?

How do you manage TPMS sensor interference to resolve an issue?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental TPMS sensors