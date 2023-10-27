 The Real Value of TPMS Retrofit Kits

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
TPMS

The Real Value of TPMS Retrofit Kits

The market offers various kit types catering to diverse needs and preferences.

Avatar
By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Retrofit---Classic-Car-Lot-1400

If your customer owns a vehicle that was manufactured before 2008, they might be missing out on a crucial safety feature: a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). TPMS monitors the air pressure and temperature of your tires and alerts you when a tire is under or over-inflated to a point where it is unsafe for driving.

Related Articles

Beyond safety, improper tire inflation also reduces fuel efficiency, improves your braking distance, can cause tire blowouts and can also affect your vehicle’s handling, comfort and tire wear. Fortunately, there’s an ideal solution for vehicles lacking a factory installed TPMS: the TPMS retrofit kit. The kit offers your customers the same advantages as modern vehicles do, all while preserving the integrity of their cherished classic or antique car.

A TPMS retrofit kit typically consists of four sensors that are attached to the valve stems and a receiver that displays the pressure and temperature of each tire on a screen, or an LED indicator and warns you when sensors are out of range. Given increasing tire prices, TPMS retrofit kits are becoming very popular among classic and antique car owners, offering them a perfect solution to protect their investment in tires.

TPMS retrofit kits are also popular among off-road vehicle owners, offering the possibility to change tire pressure requirements with the press of a button. Thanks to retrofit kits off-road enthusiasts can lower the pressure in each tire to get additional grip and still monitor the pressure of each tire for safety and peace of mind.

While choosing and installing a TPMS retrofit kit is relatively straightforward, it still requires some basic tools and skills. The market offers various kit types catering to diverse needs and preferences. From six-tire monitoring to location-specific pressure readings, options abound. Installation involves sensor attachment to valve stems, tire remounting and balancing. Certain kits might require sensor-receiver pairing and baseline pressure setup. The receiver should be installed in a visible and accessible spot within the vehicle’s cabin. Powering the receiver can be done using several methods, including connections to the fuse box, plugging into the power outlet, or utilizing solar panels – a more sustainable solution.

The price of TPMS retrofit kits varies depending on brand, quality and features. However, this is certainly a worthwhile investment that can provide savings in the long run by improving fuel economy, extending tire life and it can also enhance driving safety, comfort and performance by ensuring that the tires are always properly inflated. A TPMS retrofit kit is a smart way to add value and functionality to a vehicle without breaking the bank.

Yanick Leduc has been a technical trainer for more than 20 years. Yanick started working in the automotive industry in 1992 and his career at Schrader TPMS Solutions began in 2017 when he joined the company as a technical training and support specialist. Since January 2021, he has been leading Schrader’s TPMS Training Team globally. He says his passion for digital learning has inspired Yanick to enhance Schrader’s digital training activities with the launch of www.TPMSAcademy.com and the delivery of multiple webinars.

You May Also Like

TPMS-must-knows
TPMS Tire Life
Airless-Michelin-uptis_volt_5
TPMS-Light-1400
TPMS

Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS service doesn’t have to be difficult, but there are several factors that can make it complicated. These include multiple sensor choices, application variants, scan tool issues and incorrect installation procedures. One way to avoid these problems and make your TPMS service easier and more profitable is to be aware of common pitfalls that technicians

Sean Lannoo
By Sean Lannoo
Snap-in-Valves-TPMS

TPMS service doesn’t have to be difficult, but there are several factors that can make it complicated. These include multiple sensor choices, application variants, scan tool issues and incorrect installation procedures. One way to avoid these problems and make your TPMS service easier and more profitable is to be aware of common pitfalls that technicians often encounter.

Read Full Article

More TPMS Posts
TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Generally speaking, if a vehicle utilizes an OBD relearn, a relearn procedure is quite simple and easy to execute. Provided everything functions as it is intended, the tool really does most of the work for you. You simply walk around to each tire of the vehicle and activate each sensor with your TPMS tool. Every

By Jacki Lutz
TPMS-relearn
What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

TPMS, like most technologies, is always evolving, and that is a good thing. The more accurate the system becomes and the more features that are added to a TPMS system, the more likely the driver will find value in keeping their TPMS system functioning. In the past 10 years alone: Related Articles – TPMS Service

By Jacki Lutz
Bluetooth-TPMS-1400
Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

No matter how far we get with TPMS technology, we still must go back to the basics of repair when it comes to hard parts. Corrosion is one of the leading causes of TPMS replacement. The chemical reaction that takes place when certain metals are exposed to moisture, salt, dirt and certain climates causes the

By Jacki Lutz
Rusted-TPMS
TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

The upcoming era of electric vehicles is truly the topic of our time in this industry. As the infrastructure for this imminent change is getting put into place, it is easy to wonder what other changes will come our way when it comes to servicing these vehicles. As vehicles get smarter, safer and more efficient,

By Jacki Lutz
EV-TPMS

Other Posts

Why Shops are Opting for Condition-Based Inspection Intervals

As a shop owner, communicate the importance of inspections tied to condition, not just mileage.

By Christian Hinton
inspection-invertvals
What’s the Difference Between All-Weather and All-Season Tires? Drivers Don’t Know

Only three in 10 drivers can correctly name the key benefit of all-weather tires over all-season.

By Steve Bourassa
Nokian+WR+G4_034-op-ed-1400
Why Tire Dealers Need to Fortify Their Data – and How to Do It

Torqata executives discuss how vulnerable tire dealer data can be as well as some of the most common cyber attacks they’re seeing.

By David Sickels
WT-torqata-1400x700
The Cordless vs. Pneumatic Tool Dilemma

Let’s explore the ups and downs of the ways you power the tools in your shop.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-tools