 Mounting & Demounting a Tire the Correct Way

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Service

Mounting & Demounting a Tire the Correct Way

In both rim clamp and pedestal tire changers, specific techniques are followed to ensure correct dismounting and mounting of tires.

Avatar
By Scott Blair
Reverse-wheel-adapter

Do you know what concentricity is? How about unfurling the bead? Reverse drop center adapter, perhaps? Better yet, ask your team what they mean and see if they can answer you. What’s the common denominator? They all have to do with dismounting and mounting a tire – the correct way.

Related Articles

Rim clamp and pedestal tire changers differ significantly in their dismount/mount techniques. Below are the procedures that you can print out and post near the tire changer to help your newer employees to remember the steps until they get proficient. In both cases, have a TPMS service pack chart, lug nut torque chart, replacement sensors and an updated TPMS programmer near the tire station. Technicians should know that they should not start the job until they have the tools and parts ready to go.

Demounting with a Rim Clamp

Start by installing plastic protectors on the clamps, the side shovel bead breaker and the pry bar. To break the tire bead off the wheel bead seat, start the bead breaking process either 90-degrees or 180-degrees from the valve stem or sensor, if present. Never press at the valve stem or sensor. Once the bead is broken, peek behind the tire bead to check for a band-mounted sensor as well the drop center position.

Open the clamps to the out position and then place the wheel inside the clamps with the drop center toward the top.

  • A standard drop center requires tires to be removed over the front flange.
  • A reversed drop center requires tires to be removed over the rear flange.

Close the clamps onto the wheel flange. Next, align the duckhead with the sensor, if present, or valve stem for consistency. Using the pry bar, work the top tire bead over the duckhead. Steel sidewall or low-profile tires may require you to make a rowing motion with the pry bar to gently pull the upper bead over the duckhead. Once the tire bead is above the duckhead, rotate the tabletop in reverse allowing the tire bead to unfurl and the innerliner to lay on top of the pry bar.

Now you can rotate the tire forward to remove the top bead. Rotate the tabletop so that the sensor is back under the duckhead. Slide the pry bar down and catch the bottom tire bead. Lift the tire up just below the pry bar and then lift the opposite side of the tire to place the bottom tire bead into the drop center, which allows the pry bar to pull the bottom bead over the duckhead. Rotate forward to remove the bottom bead.

Tech Tip: If you have a steel sidewall tire, use the unfurling technique above to catch the bottom tire bead on the duckhead to pull it off.

Lastly, clean the bead seat areas of all debris using a steel wire brush.

Referencing the TPMS chart, replace the TPMS service pack by using a T-10/T-15 Torx bit or 11mm/12mm socket and mini torque wrench set to the proper torque value. If you are replacing a traditional bolt-in metal valve stem, you will need a ½-in. or 9/16-in. open-end wrench or socket. Choose the correct grommet depending on the valve hole size of either .453-in. or .625-in. diameter. Tighten the nut(s) up until the grommet has a slight bulge to seal the gap, but don’t over torque it.

Mounting with a Rim Clamp

Lube up the tire beads with an approved Euro paste or liquid soap with a rust inhibitor. Do not use dish detergent. Also, lube the innerliner near the upper bead as well as the wheel bead seats and the transition on the wheel so that the tire bead can easily slide down the barrel. Locate the sensor or valve stem opposite the duckhead. Place the bottom tire bead over the rim flange so that the sensor is slightly in front of the traction point, which is where the tire crosses over the wheel flange. Using this technique causes the tire bead to drop over the flange right at the sensor, which will avoid hitting it. Rotate the tabletop to position the sensor in the same location and repeat the process. If the upper tire bead tries to ride up onto the wheel bead seat, use a helper arm or manual bead depressor to keep the bead into the drop center.

Once the tire is on, remove the valve core so that you can get high air flow through the valve stem. As the beads start to catch on the safety humps and pressure increases, release the clamps so that the lower tire bead doesn’t get caught in the clamps. Never exceed 40 psi to seat the bead unless the tire is in a safety cage. Once the tire beads have popped onto the wheel bead seats, pull the inflator hose off and let the tire completely deflate. This allows the tire bead to shrink onto the wheel bead seat, called concentricity. That means that the tire bead is now round with the wheel bead seat. If you ignore this and use a RoadForce balancer, the balancer can indicate that the tire has excessive road force, when in fact a “cam lobe” or high spot was created during the mounting process.

Demounting with a Pedestal Tire Changer

 When using a pedestal tire changer, use the pistol tool to secure the wheel through the centerbore. Use the plastic covers to protect the wheel finish. For reversed mount wheels, be aware that you will need to install a reversed wheel adapter through the lug holes to position the wheel upside down. 

Also, if you have a chrome clad wheel, such is common with many Dodge/Chrysler vehicles, you will need to use a chrome wheel adapter to secure the wheel through the lug holes instead of the centerbore. Once secured, use the roller(s) to break the tire beads loose per the equipment manufacturer’s instructions. Using the demount head, remove the tire beads as before.

Mounting with a Pedestal Tire Changer

Position the sensor as before and rotate the pedestal while the mount head is positioned to install the bottom bead. Reposition the sensor and install the upper tire bead. Use the upper roller and helper arm to keep the tire bead in the drop center as the tire rotates. Inflate the tire until the beads pop with the same cautions as a rim clamp. Deflate the tire as before and reinflate to proper pressure. 

You May Also Like

Tire-Mounted-Sensor
TPMS-must-knows
Wheel balancing
TPMS Tire Life
TPMS

Do Airless Tires Mean TPMS is a Thing of the Past?

Collecting data from tires won’t go away if the air does.

Jacki Lutz
By Jacki Lutz
Airless-Michelin-uptis_volt_5

We are far beyond the argument for whether tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) bring value to drivers or not. It has been long proven that TPMS systems have a long list of benefits, like:

Preventing blowouts

Safer handling

More accurate steering

Increased gas mileage

Read Full Article

More Service Posts
Front Brake Pads and Rotors: Do Your Prices Meet Market Averages?

In our latest installment of market pricing data from InteliChek, we asked: What is the average cost to replace a set of front brake pads and rotors? Related Articles – Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light – Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable – Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards As you’ll

By Madeleine Winer
Brake-pad-and-rotor-intelichek-data
Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS is an important and helpful safety component of the vehicle, yet sometimes the light can give technicians frustration. The tires are all filled up to placard pressure and yet the light still appears on the customer’s dash? What do you do? Related Articles – TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System – What’s Next for

By Tire Review Staff
TPMS-Light-1400
Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS service doesn’t have to be difficult, but there are several factors that can make it complicated. These include multiple sensor choices, application variants, scan tool issues and incorrect installation procedures. One way to avoid these problems and make your TPMS service easier and more profitable is to be aware of common pitfalls that technicians

By Sean Lannoo
Snap-in-Valves-TPMS
Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

As customer expectations have evolved, demand for larger wheels and lower profile tires to accommodate performance, as well as looks, has come to a fever pitch. Wheel diameters have become larger, and tires have become lower profile. Today, many new pickup trucks now sit on dealer lots with 45 series tires on 22-in. wheels! To

By Coats Garage
Coats-Rim-Guards-1400

Other Posts

The ‘Why’ Behind Vehicle Electrification

EV ownership is sparking conversations about infrastructure, sustainability and battery technology.

By Christian Hinton
Continental vehicle electrification
Jack of All Trades Brandon Hulon Makes Mark in Tire Business

You’ll never hear our latest Club 3633 member say, “that’s not my job.”

By Madeleine Winer
3633 Headshot
Why Batteries Fail in The Summer Heat

We look at why car batteries fail and give suggestions to pass on for how to limit heat damage.

By Christian Hinton
batteries in the summer-heat
Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Prepare your customer’s A/C for the summer with these maintenance tips.

By Andrew Markel
A-C-Machine-1400