News

Hunter Engineering Introduces Series of Center-Clamp Tire Changers

Christian Hinton

on

Hunter Engineering has released its new TC33 series of tire changers. Hunter says the TC33’s floating three-point arm is faster than a swing-arm design, and the ergonomic control handle of the PowerOut bead loosener breaks tough beads without difficulty.

The TC33M model has the tank relocated to create a smaller footprint, fitting any truck or van platform while allowing uncomplicated loading and unloading, the company says.

Additionally, Hunter says all units in the TC33 series emphasizes wheel protection by clamping to the hub instead of the rim edge.

