 The Average Price/Wait Time on an Oil Change from Mobile Repair Providers

Data was collected for a synthetic oil & filter change and tire rotation.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
InteliCheck recently collected pricing data on a synthetic oil & filter change and tire rotation on a 2018 Toyota Rav4 LE and 2020 BMW 330I XDrive from mobile repair providers across the country, along with the day’s wait and any extra service fees. The averages are listed below. Of all the service providers included in the study, 39% offered online pricing.

InteliCheck-October-1400

Four Must-Knows for TPMS Service

Above all else, follow these four important steps for effective TPMS service.

By Jacki Lutz
When it comes to TPMS service, an overwhelming amount of information on how to service it properly is available to anyone online. What to do, what not to do, when to do what and for how long. Through all the noise, there are four most important steps you must take to perform effective TPMS service. If you don’t remember anything else, remember these:

Fine-Tuning Your Wheel Balancing Process

The first step to a smooth ride and well-balanced tire has nothing to do with the balancer.

By Scott Blair
Check These Things When a Vehicle Comes in for TPMS Service

By performing these checks, you can avoid any misunderstandings that can lead to less than premium service.

By Jacki Lutz
Do Airless Tires Mean TPMS is a Thing of the Past?

Collecting data from tires won’t go away if the air does.

By Jacki Lutz
Front Brake Pads and Rotors: Do Your Prices Meet Market Averages?

In our latest installment of market pricing data from InteliChek, we asked: What is the average cost to replace a set of front brake pads and rotors? Related Articles – Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light – Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable – Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards As you’ll

By Madeleine Winer
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
Plan to Protect Your Shop’s Growth

Lacking certain planning may lead to your hard-earned success disappearing in an instant.

By Christian Hinton
Key Areas to Focus on During a Brake Job

These tips may seem basic, but overlooking any of them can cause comebacks or safety issues for your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Why Shops are Opting for Condition-Based Inspection Intervals

As a shop owner, communicate the importance of inspections tied to condition, not just mileage.

By Christian Hinton
