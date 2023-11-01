The Average Price/Wait Time on an Oil Change from Mobile Repair Providers

InteliCheck recently collected pricing data on a synthetic oil & filter change and tire rotation on a 2018 Toyota Rav4 LE and 2020 BMW 330I XDrive from mobile repair providers across the country, along with the day’s wait and any extra service fees. The averages are listed below. Of all the service providers included in the study, 39% offered online pricing.
