Tire pressure monitoring systems are all about safety. Properly inflated tires maximize stability, handling and braking distance of your vehicle. However, there's another perk to communicate to your customers that shouldn’t be overlooked - fuel savings!

Imagine riding a bicycle with flat tires or pushing a car with under inflated ones. It requires significantly more effort, right? Well, the same applies to your engine. Under inflated tires make your engine work harder, resulting in increased fuel consumption. Additionally, they cause premature wear to tires and the vehicle’s suspension.