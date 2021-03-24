Hunter Engineering Releases New Auto34R Tire Changer

Hunter Engineering Company has released its new Auto34R Tire Changer, the latest evolution of the Auto34 series of machines.

Click Here to Read More

The company says the Auto34R’s speed and ease of use derive from its telescoping chassis, which brings the wheel to the rollers and tool head. The new mechanism clocks the rollers and tool head to match the curve of the wheel. Direct rim tracking lowers the stress on beads during mount and demount cycles.

The compact sliding chassis reduces the need for floor space, Hunter says. Similarly, the bead press arm is center-mounted for a smaller swing radius. The new chassis also eliminates many moving parts.

The new model’s electric actuation and three-button control panel provide for simple, smooth and responsive adjustments, the company says.

The new Auto34R includes the return of Hunter’s Auto34S features like automatic indention and a memory function that returns the mount head to rim height. Additionally, a new high-volume vertical blast tank offers more powerful blast that also saves space, Hunter says.