Connect with us
Auto34R-Tire-Changer-Hunter-Engineering

News

Hunter Engineering Releases New Auto34R Tire Changer

The company says the Auto34R’s speed and ease of use derive from its telescoping chassis, which brings the wheel to the rollers and tool head.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hunter Engineering Company has released its new Auto34R Tire Changer, the latest evolution of the Auto34 series of machines.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the Auto34R’s speed and ease of use derive from its telescoping chassis, which brings the wheel to the rollers and tool head. The new mechanism clocks the rollers and tool head to match the curve of the wheel. Direct rim tracking lowers the stress on beads during mount and demount cycles.

The compact sliding chassis reduces the need for floor space, Hunter says. Similarly, the bead press arm is center-mounted for a smaller swing radius. The new chassis also eliminates many moving parts.

The new model’s electric actuation and three-button control panel provide for simple, smooth and responsive adjustments, the company says.

The new Auto34R includes the return of Hunter’s Auto34S features like automatic indention and a memory function that returns the mount head to rim height. Additionally, a new high-volume vertical blast tank offers more powerful blast that also saves space, Hunter says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Makes New Soybean Oil Procurement Policy

News: NRS Re-Engineers Audi e-tron Galvanized Brake Pads

News: SEMA Organizers Give Plans for New West Hall

News: Goodyear, Voyomotive Partner on Tire Monitoring Solutions

Advertisement

on

Hunter Engineering Releases New Auto34R Tire Changer

on

Goodyear, UFODrive Partner on Electric Mobility Solutions

on

Autel Releases IA800 Intelligent ADAS

on

Gaither Tool Releases New Generation of Bead Bazooka
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang

People

Goodyear Makes Leadership Changes After Cooper Acquisition
Connect
Tire Review Magazine