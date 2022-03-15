Hunter Engineering has added SmartSpot technology to some of its wheel balancers. SmartSpot is a moving laser dot that locates the exact location where the technician should place the designated tape weights. Hunter says this new feature will be standard on Hunter’s Road Force Elite and HD Elite wheel balancers.

Click Here to Read More

The laser dot pinpointing the exact location is designed to remove even the slightest confusion as to where weights should be placed, says Hunter. It saves time by reducing weight chasing, or repeated trial and error, by ensuring maximum speed and accuracy the first time.

Additionally, Hunter says SmartSpot reduces the number of instances where a technician might place the inner weight in the outer location or vice versa.