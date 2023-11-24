 Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

The new Hofmann Armored Series 2400P wheel balancer was introduced at the recent Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. Hofmann said the Armored Series balancer features a compact yet powerful framework that ensures maximum capability without occupying excessive space. The company also said the touchscreen display and interface helps users navigate the balance and the enhanced web connectivity provided through an innovative app allows shops to tap into real-time updates, job reports and training videos.

The 2400P helps eliminate guesswork with a laser that pinpoints the exact location for weight application, Hofmann said. The Power Clamp feature utilizes “advanced electromechanical technology” to incorporate a power clamping device that consistently and reliably secures the wheel with constant force, the manufacturer said.

Hofmann said the 2400P works with both standard and electric vehicle wheels. Additionally, it features automatic data entry and automatically detects wheel dimensions, selecting the appropriate balancing mode, weight type and weight position. Another unique feature is smartSonar, which utilizes sonar sensors to automatically detect the rim width, Hofmann said.

