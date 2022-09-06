Connect with us

News

Hofmann Releases Geoliner 609 Alignment System

Christian Hinton

Hofmann released its latest innovation in advanced imaging alignment, the geoliner 609. The company says it has the same system features of the Hofmann advanced 3D imaging alignment core system within a compact, economical design.

Hofmann says the geoliner 609 takes minimal space in the shop, arrives pre-assembled and can be installed by one person. A technician can control it from anywhere in the shop with a tablet and the beam rotates vertically.

Hofmann says the geoliner 609 aligner has an elevated, two-wheel compensation mode for shops with limited space, which means more flexibility in performing alignments in situations where a standard alignment rack is unable to be used. It also includes a predictive alignment flow and automatic error detection system, as well as video-speed imaging for fast roll-back compensation and VODI technology to guide technicians for efficient measuring.

