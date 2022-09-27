Hercules Tire Launches Strong Guard H-LS Long Haul Steer Tire

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company has launched its Strong Guard H-LS tire, a premium steer tire for long-haul and super-regional highway applications. The tire is now available to ATD’s customers nationwide, including Hercules’s 3,500 program dealers in the US.

The Strong Guard H-LS, which replaces the Hercules H-804, has a premium casing with a four steel-belt package offering increased fuel efficiency, better mileage and a generous retread policy, Hercules says. It provides 5% better rolling resistance and 10% better mileage than its predecessor, as well as upgraded warranty coverage. The H-LS was created with EcoFT technology giving it enhanced low rolling resistant properties which surpass SmartWay verified standards, Hercules says.

The new tire is offered in four 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. SKUs, all of which are 16 ply.

“The launch of the Strong Guard H-LS completes the core lineup of Strong Guard medium truck tire series,” said Marshall Gillespie, ATD’s director of commercial merchandising, proprietary brands.” This steer tire is built to provide a blend of long, even tread life and maximum fuel efficiency bringing confidence to owner-operators and fleets driving the long haul.