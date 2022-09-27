Hercules Tire Launches Strong Guard H-LS Long Haul Steer Tire

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company has launched its Strong Guard H-LS tire, a premium steer tire for long-haul and super-regional highway applications. The tire is now available to ATD’s customers nationwide, including Hercules’s 3,500 program dealers in the US.
The Strong Guard H-LS, which replaces the Hercules H-804, has a premium casing with a four steel-belt package offering increased fuel efficiency, better mileage and a generous retread policy, Hercules says. It provides 5% better rolling resistance and 10% better mileage than its predecessor, as well as upgraded warranty coverage. The H-LS was created with EcoFT technology giving it enhanced low rolling resistant properties which surpass SmartWay verified standards, Hercules says.
The new tire is offered in four 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. SKUs, all of which are 16 ply.
“The launch of the Strong Guard H-LS completes the core lineup of Strong Guard medium truck tire series,” said Marshall Gillespie, ATD’s director of commercial merchandising, proprietary brands.” This steer tire is built to provide a blend of long, even tread life and maximum fuel efficiency bringing confidence to owner-operators and fleets driving the long haul.
Hercules says the tire’s other features and benefits include:
• Balanced compounds: Allows for increased tread life without compromising fuel efficiency.
• Optimized footprint: Provides uniform pressure distribution improving tread life, vehicle handling and vehicle stability under load.
• Lateral sipes: Cuts through water, providing more traction in wet conditions.
• Groove technology: Maximizes tear resistance while ejectors minimize stone retention.
• Decoupling grooves: Help resist the onset of irregular wear in long-haul applications.
Backed by the Hercules Performance Promise, the tires have an 84-month limited protection policy. If the tire is not serviceable due to flaws in workmanship or materials, Hercules will replace it at no charge during the first 50% of tread life. The Strong Guard H-LS tire also carries a casing allowance for three retreads.
Hercules also offers commercial dealers the opportunity to earn volume bonus rebates, access to promotions, the ability to earn dealer incentive trips, marketing support and access to product training by signing on to the Hercules Flex Program, the company says.