Hercules Tires Adds to Sports Marketing Efforts

Tire Review Staff

Hercules Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), is building on its sports marketing portfolio with two additional sponsorships on the basketball court: the Hercules Tires Ultimate Fanatic Basketball Contest and Hercules Tires Big South Campus Tour.

These sponsorships add to Hercules Tires’ current multi-year partnership with 32 colleges and universities, spanning eight NCAA conferences, that was secured and activated through Van Wagner.

Both basketball promotions are set to run through the end of February.

The Hercules Tires Ultimate Fanatic Basketball Contest provides a chance for participants to showcase their school spirit through a 20-second Instagram video. They will showcase why their team is the best, and also demonstrate how they’re the ultimate fan. The winner will receive two tickets to the 2022 Men’s or Women’s Conference Basketball Championship. Other prizes include a swag pack with their favorite college gear and a $50 Amazon gift card.

In addition, Hercules tipped off its annual Hercules Tires Big South Campus Tour by hosting men’s basketball virtual game promotions with each Big South institution this month. The tour looks different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions with a new digital engagement platform allowing fans to participate from the safety of their own homes. Fans are also able to answer trivia questions on game days, giving them the chance to win prizes, including custom ear pods and other Hercules Tires swag.

