 Choosing the Perfect Fit: All-Weather, All-Season, and Winter Tires - Tire Review Magazine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Sponsored Content

Choosing the Perfect Fit: All-Weather, All-Season, and Winter Tires

All-weather tires are versatile and designed to perform exceptionally well in both warm weather and challenging winter conditions.

Hercules Tires
By Hercules Tires
Published:

With a wide range of tire types available, it can be challenging for drivers to choose the best replacement tire for their vehicle, lifestyle, and location. That’s why keeping up with tire industry trends and product innovations is crucial for both tire dealers and their customers.

Discover how you can enhance consumer knowledge by providing the right answers to frequently asked questions about the differences between all-weather, all-season, and winter tires. Read on for valuable information from Hercules Tires and empower your customers to make informed decisions about their tire needs in every season.

What are all-weather tires?

All-weather tires offer the best of both worlds, combining the advantages of summer and winter tires. What sets them apart from all-season tires is the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification, which guarantees reliable snow grip and handling in winter weather.

All-weather tires are versatile and designed to perform exceptionally well in both warm weather and challenging winter conditions. These tires maintain flexibility in colder temperatures while providing optimal performance throughout the year.

Additionally, all-weather tires are made from an advanced rubber compound that promotes even wear, enhanced traction, and prolonged tread life to ensure peace of mind all year round and eliminate the hassle of seasonal tire swaps.

Who benefits from all-weather tires?

All-weather tires are highly versatile and excel in various road conditions, including wet, dry, slush, ice, and snow. Plus, with all-weather performance, drivers benefit from braking power in snowy conditions (when compared to all-season tires) and optimal performance in temperatures as low as 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Designed for year-round use, all-weather tires are suitable for a wide range of vehicles, from CUVs to SUVs to trucks. They offer excellent control and shorter braking distances on wet, dry, or slippery roads, and – in comparison to all-season tires – all-weather tires offer a year-round solution for better mileage and improved handling in snowy conditions. However, it’s important to note that dedicated winter tires are always the safest option for drivers who live in a region that’s impacted by severe winter weather conditions.

What’s the difference between all-weather tires and all-season tires?

All-season tires are a popular choice with today’s drivers due to their benefits and wide range of options available to meet performance needs. Many all-season tires also come with an M+S (Mud + Snow) rating, which ensures reliable traction on muddy and lightly snow-covered surfaces.

Both all-season and all-weather tires provide excellent tread life, excellent rain traction, and a comfortable, quiet ride, however, while all-season tires perform well in dry and wet conditions, they are not recommended for heavy snow and harsh winter weather.

To ensure dependable performance in all weather conditions, including excellent traction during winter, it is highly recommended that drivers choose all-weather tires certified with the 3PMSF (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake) symbol.

Should I get all-weather tires or winter tires?

When temperatures drop in winter, it’s crucial to have the right tires for optimal handling, cornering, and braking performance.

While all-weather tires are 3PMSF certified for winter driving, they don’t match the specialized performance of dedicated winter tires in extreme conditions. In fact, winter tires are designed to excel in temperatures below 46 degrees Fahrenheit, conquering icy and snowy roads.

So, if your customer’s daily commute involves such severe winter weather conditions, winter tires are the ideal choice for superior safety and performance on the road.

Introduce Your Customers to Premium All-Weather Performance

The all-new Hercules Terra Trac® Cross-V AW is Hercules Tires’ premier all-weather highway tire designed for crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks. It fits popular vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Outback, Toyota Highlander, and Ford F-150.

The Terra Trac Cross-V AW is engineered to be the ultimate all-weather ally without compromise. This innovative product line excels in both warm weather and challenging winter conditions, carrying the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification. It provides a solution for consumers seeking an alternative to purchasing separate winter tires. With advanced technology and enhanced features, the Terra Trac Cross-V AW promises a driving experience that delivers performance, confidence, and quiet comfort all year round.

Key features of the Terra Trac Cross-V AW include:

  • Balanced Performance: Advanced all-weather compound seamlessly balances treadwear, durability, and winter performance. 
  • Enhanced Ride Quality: Intricate groove design and wider contact patch allow for longer-lasting performance, durability at high speeds, and enhanced braking. 
  • Driving Stability: Reinforced tread block stiffness enhances driving stability and handling when turning and during stop-and-go driving conditions. 
  • Optimized Design: The zig-zag tread pattern minimizes tread block movement during braking for better stability and control.  

The all-weather highway tire is also backed by Hercules Tires’ Performance Promise warranty, offering up to a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty (SUV/(P)-Metric 65,000 miles and LT-Metric 60,000 miles), a 45-day “Trust our Ride” trial period, road hazard protection and workmanship and materials coverage.

For more information related to the benefits of all-weather tires, and the all-new Terra Trac Cross-V AW, visit HerculesTires.com/crossvaw-dealer.

To learn more about how to become a Hercules Tire dealer, click here.

Sponsored by Hercules Tires

You May Also Like

litens-whats-in-the-box
Sponsored Content

K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Yokohama’s Boost Program

Shops will receive a cash payout based on the number of Yokohama tire units purchased each quarter.

K&M Tire
By K&M Tire
Published:

If you’re a K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program dealer looking to enhance your earnings, you’re in luck! K&M’s Yokohama Boost Program, a rewards program exclusive to K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 program dealers, is meticulously crafted to help empower dealers to amplify the value of each Yokohama tire sale – without any effort on behalf of the dealer.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
Beyond the Tread: The Crucial Role of Tire Construction in Performance

Tire construction plays a critical role in optimizing attributes like wear, rolling resistance, load distribution, traction and durability, and it varies significantly depending on the intended application.

By Double Coin Tires
Kumho Road Venture AT52 “Road and Trail Review”

The AT52’s tread design has been optimized to dig deep in mud and sand while also evacuating water and slush when the trails get wet or snowy.

By Kumho Tire
Gawley Tire and Repair Owner: ‘There’s nobody like K&M’

We spoke with Gawley at the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show to learn more about the challenges and opportunities from being in the tire business.

By K&M Tire
Totten Tire Owner: ‘K&M Is Right On It’

We caught up with Jim at the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show to learn more about opportunities and challenges in the industry, how his shop influences his community and how his relationship with K&M Tire influences his business.

By Tire Review Staff

Other Posts

Once You Use Hankook Tire’s iON EV Tire Line, You Don’t Go Back

With the surging popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and a growing emphasis on sustainability in consumer choices, Hankook Tire is positioning itself at the helm of EV tire design innovation.

By Hankook Tire USA
Hankook Tire sponsored iON evo
Hercules Tires Unveils Renewed Raptis Tire Series

The company said these tires represent a significant advancement in performance and technology over the predecessor.

By Christian Hinton
mustang raptis tires
Check the Parts in the Box: Help Prevent Fraudulent Returns

You can take some easy steps to make returns less costly for suppliers. Sponsored by Continental Belts & Hose.

By Christian Hinton
Warranty-Stock
K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Kumho Tire’s Boost Program

With the Kumho Tire Boost Program, Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealers have access to quarterly cash rewards, a custom-made point-of-purchase kit, and exclusive consumer rebate incentives.

By K&M Tire