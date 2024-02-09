Discover the Advantages of All-Weather Tires - Tire Review Magazine

The tire industry is highly competitive, driving year-round advancements like all-weather tires that offer unmatched benefits for drivers. Dealers can prioritize customer safety by promoting all-weather tires as a valuable option for those who drive in unpredictable climates year-round. Rather than choosing between snow tires and all-season tires, all-weather tires provide a versatile solution, delivering exceptional performance in spring and summer while maintaining superior snow grip and handling in winter conditions.

Dealers have a unique opportunity to differentiate all-weather products from all-season tires, ultimately improving customer satisfaction by offering tailored options that cater to specific needs. Keep reading to explore the benefits from the team at Hercules Tires.



What Are the Advantages of All-Weather Tires?

Performance: All-weather tires excel in various road conditions, including wet, dry, slush, ice, and snow. They provide superior grip and braking power in snowy conditions, ensuring optimal performance even in temperatures as low as 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Control: All-weather tires offer excellent control and shorter braking distances on wet, dry, or slippery roads.

Longevity: Depending on weather conditions, with proper maintenance and driving style, all-weather tires can potentially last several years longer than dedicated winter tires for year-round usage.

Versatility: Designed for year-round use, all-weather tires are suitable for a wide range of vehicles, from CUVs to SUVs to trucks.

Certified for Snow: All-weather tires bear the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, guaranteeing superior snow grip and handling when compared to all-season tires. While they are designed for year-round use, they maintain similar levels of spring and summer performance as all-season tires, including good wet grip and wear properties.

What Type of Driver Benefits from All-Weather Tires?

Occasional Winter Drivers: These individuals drive in occasional winter weather. Although their driving conditions may not be severe or frequent enough to necessitate dedicated winter tires, it’s important to note that dedicated winter tires are always the safest option for severe winter weather.

Winter-Weather Destination Visitors: People who live near mountainous areas that do not receive harsh snow, in addition to those who frequently travel during the fall and winter seasons, can benefit from all-weather tires to ensure they have the necessary traction and safety in winter weather destinations with temperatures as low as 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Peace of Mind Seekers: All-weather tires provide peace of mind to anyone who wants to be prepared for surprise snowfall. With these tires, they can feel confident and covered in case of unexpected winter conditions.

By choosing all-weather tires, drivers in these categories can enjoy the convenience and safety they offer throughout the year.

Explore the Benefits of All-Weather Tires with Hercules Tires

The all-new Hercules Terra Trac® Cross-V AW is Hercules Tires’ premier all-weather highway tire designed for crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks. It fits popular vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Outback, Toyota Highlander, and Ford F-150.

The Terra Trac Cross-V AW is engineered to be the ultimate all-weather ally without compromise. This innovative product line excels in both warm weather and challenging winter conditions, carrying the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification. It provides a solution for consumers seeking an alternative to purchasing separate winter tires. With advanced technology and enhanced features, the Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V AW promises a driving experience that delivers performance, confidence, and quiet comfort all year round.

Key features of the Terra Trac Cross-V AW include:

Balanced Performance: Advanced all-weather compound seamlessly balances treadwear, durability, and winter performance.

Advanced all-weather compound seamlessly balances treadwear, durability, and winter performance. Enhanced Ride Quality: Intricate groove design and wider contact patch allow for longer-lasting performance, durability at high speeds, and enhanced braking.

Intricate groove design and wider contact patch allow for longer-lasting performance, durability at high speeds, and enhanced braking. Driving Stability: Reinforced tread block stiffness enhances driving stability and handling when turning and during stop-and-go driving conditions.

Reinforced tread block stiffness enhances driving stability and handling when turning and during stop-and-go driving conditions. Optimized Design: The zig-zag tread pattern minimizes tread block movement during braking for better stability and control.

The all-weather highway tire is also backed by Hercules Tires’ Performance Promise warranty, offering up to a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty (SUV/(P)-Metric 65,000 miles and LT-Metric 60,000 miles), a 45-day “Trust our Ride” trial period, road hazard protection and workmanship and materials coverage.

For more information related to the benefits of all-weather tires, and the all-new Terra Trac Cross-V AW, visit HerculesTires.com/crossvaw-dealer.

To learn more about how to become a Hercules Tire dealer, click here.

Sponsored by Hercules Tires