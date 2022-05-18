Connect with us

Hercules Introduces Strong H-MA Commercial Tire

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) introduced the U.S. launch of its Strong Guard H-MA tire, a mixed-service, all-position commercial tire.

HTR says the new tire is made to navigate difficult, unpaved off-road sites, but its primary use is on roads. Vehicles typically using the tire include tippers, cement mixers, concrete pumps, and low loaders used in the construction industry. It is also made for trucks used in waste management, recycling, timber, and agriculture that require a cut & chip-resistant tire that can withstand the abuse of these industries. HTR says the Strong Guard H-MA is available now in some of the most requested sizes including 11R22.5, 11R24.5 and 275/70R22.5. The 315/80R22.5 will launch in June.

The company says the tires have an 84-month limited protection policy that includes 50 percent replacement for workmanship and materials. It also provides a casing allowance for up to three retreads.

