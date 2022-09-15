Connect with us

Tires

Hankook Launches Laufenn X FIT HP Tire

Christian Hinton

Hankook Tire has launched an all-season SUV tire to its Laufenn brand portfolio. Hankook says the Laufenn X FIT HP tire offers SUVs and CUVs a comfortable ride without sacrificing performance across wet, dry and winter driving conditions.

The company’s research team introduced new tread and compound technologies specifically for this tire. Thanks to stiffness distribution and a wide square tread profile, Hankook says the X FIT HP will help reduce road noise. The tire manufacturer also says it features an updated tread pattern – four circumferential grooves with lateral and multi-layer patterns. This could prevent potential surface hazards such as hydroplaning.

With a Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) rating of 640, Hankook says the X FIT HP offers durability and accommodates various popular fitments across the SUV and CUV segments.

