Laufenn Introduces First U.S. Rebate Program

Laufenn, a brand of Hankook Tire, has announced its first U.S. rebate program, offering consumers savings on its most popular passenger, CUV / SUV and light-truck tires. Consumers can save up to $40 when purchasing a set of four qualifying Laufenn tires between Feb. 21 and April 18, 2020.

Consumers will receive up to a $40 virtual or standard pre-paid rebate Mastercard with the purchase of qualifying Laufenn tires. Consumers can submit their rebate claim online at www.hankookrebates.com.

Qualifying tires that are offered through the 2020 mail-in rebate include:

  • The UHP Laufenn S Fit AS (LH01), $30 rebate
  • Touring tire Laufenn G Fit AS (LH41), $30 rebate
  • CUV/SUV and light truck tire for on-road conditions, Laufenn X Fit HT (LD01), $30 rebate
  • All-terrain tire for SUVs and light trucks for on- and off-road conditions, Laufenn X Fit AT (LC01), $40 rebate

For more information, visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankookrebates.com.

