Hankook Unveils New EV Tire Family

In May 2022, Hankook Tire says it will launch iON, its first family of tires specially designed for high-performance, premium electric vehicles. The company says it wants to make a contribution from a tire choice perspective to advance mobility and the transition towards zero-emission vehicles.

The iON products will initially be available in three designs at launch, according to Hankook. Sizes are between 18 and 22 in. The Hankook Ventus iON A tire will be available as an all-season version for the North American market. and further specific product designs are in the pipeline.

According to Hankook, the new iON tires meet the everyday requirements for EV tires thanks to an extensive set of technical measures. In particular, Hankook has countered the higher vehicle mass of EVs, caused by the considerable weight of the drive batteries, with a higher load capacity.

According to Hankook, another development goal was to make tires that would operate as quietly as possible. The Hankook Sound absorber, in combination with the specific pattern design integrated into the company’s iON products, should reduce the interior noise significantly.