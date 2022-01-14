Connect with us
Hankook Tire Wins 2021 Good Design Award for SUV/LT Tires

Hankook Tire announced that it has won the 2021 Good Design Award, where Hankook’s SUV/LT tire Dynapro AT2 Xtreme and Dynapro XT are recognized as “Winner.” The two products were first unveiled in the North American market last October. 

As Hankook’s first Rugged Terrain product, the Dynapro XT features high-rigidity polygonal blocks and wide zig-zag grooves that offer excellent off-road traction in rugged conditions as well as an aggressive saw-toothed sidewall design that provides protection against punctures, the company says. The Dynapro XT also comes equipped with a three-peak mountain snowflake rating, posting excellent performance in severe snow conditions. Additionally, its optimized pattern provides a quiet and comfortable ride using arranged pitch variation technology, chamfered edges that minimize road impact and shoulder block cushions that absorb road noise.

The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, with aggressive shoulder design, has enhanced noise reduction and a longer mileage with a 60k mileage warranty. Its aggressive high-depth sidewall blocks and cross-combined shoulder scoops strengthen off-road traction and help prevent cuts and abrasions, the company says. The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is also 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rated, built with multi-directional grooves and sipes as well as biting block edges that provide added traction in wet and severe snow conditions. Even with the aggressive design, Dynapro AT2 Xtreme still provides quiet and comfortable on-road performance with its noise-reducing tie-bars and staged block edges, Hankook says.

