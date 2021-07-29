Hankook Tire Wins Red Dot Design Award

Hankook Tire has won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2021. Its Hankook Platform System (HPS)-Cell, a solution proposed by Hankook as part of its Design Innovation project, was named as the “Red Dot” in the Mobility and Transportation category.

Hankook Tire says its “Design Innovation Project” is a research project on smart city and future mobility. Through joint research, the project puts forward a vision for future driving and solutions that tackle today’s challenges. The Design Innovation 2020 project, under the theme “Urban Reshaping“, visualized the transformation of cities. According to the company, the transformation is geared by mobility reconfigured as part of living spaces, rather than as a stand-alone vehicle, in a future where augmented automation infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies such as eco-friendly technology, autonomous driving and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are to be adopted.

The results of the project, including HPS-Cell, were unveiled in November 2020. HPS-Cell is a modular platform based on a tire which Hankook says it belives to be the foundation of mobility. The tire of HPS-Cell is airless, featuring a unit-cell structure and using sensor technology to not only identify tire treads and road conditions in real-time, but also to respond to wearing risks and change tread patterns according to the road conditions by utilizing variable wheels and optimized infrastructure. It is applied with “Hankook Innovative Performance“ (H.I.P), which represents Hankook’s technological breakthroughs, the company says.