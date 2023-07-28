Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Hankook Tire, the official tire sponsor of Major League Baseball (MLB), helped grant five young fans a Make-A-Wish at the 2023 All-Star Week. These efforts were part of MLB’s community events at the 93rd Midsummer Classic, held from July 7-11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

“All-Star Week is a special moment for all baseball fans, and we wanted to take this opportunity to enable MLB to deliver an unforgettable experience for these incredible young fans,” Rob Williams, president, Hankook Tire America Corp., said. “We’re proud to work with MLB in its support of Make-A-Wish and hope that this week lights up the summer for those kids.”

Five young fans who wished to be part of All-Star Week festivities were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park. They included Evan (14) from North Caldwell, N.J.; Legend (14) from Carmichael, Calif.; Gabriel (15) from San Leandro, Calif.; Jacob (17) from Leominster, Mass.; and Jack (17) from Stanley, N.D. Their experiences included a Make-A-Wish Welcome reception, access to Play Ball Park, tickets to the MLB Draft and a suite to watch the primetime events at T-Mobile Park.