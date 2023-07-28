 Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Five young fans were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Make-A-Wish

Hankook Tire, the official tire sponsor of Major League Baseball (MLB), helped grant five young fans a Make-A-Wish at the 2023 All-Star Week. These efforts were part of MLB’s community events at the 93rd Midsummer Classic, held from July 7-11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. 

Related Articles

“All-Star Week is a special moment for all baseball fans, and we wanted to take this opportunity to enable MLB to deliver an unforgettable experience for these incredible young fans,” Rob Williams, president, Hankook Tire America Corp., said. “We’re proud to work with MLB in its support of Make-A-Wish and hope that this week lights up the summer for those kids.”

Five young fans who wished to be part of All-Star Week festivities were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park. They included Evan (14) from North Caldwell, N.J.; Legend (14) from Carmichael, Calif.; Gabriel (15) from San Leandro, Calif.; Jacob (17) from Leominster, Mass.; and Jack (17) from Stanley, N.D. Their experiences included a Make-A-Wish Welcome reception, access to Play Ball Park, tickets to the MLB Draft and a suite to watch the primetime events at T-Mobile Park.

You May Also Like

GT Radial Foruma DRIFT
ZC Rubber Driving experience
Mass-Right-to-repair
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
News

Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-

Autel announced a software release for its commercial vehicle diagnostic tablet, the MaxiSYS 909CV. The company said the gadget extends basic and advanced diagnostic, including performing active tests and special functions coverage to 2023 for North America's most popular light-, medium -and heavy-duty vehicles, including the Ford F-series, the Chevy Silverado and the Ram Pickup.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Drive Announces Partnership with Babcox Media

Babcox Media will actively promote Drive Expo 2023 and take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters.

By Christian Hinton
David-Saline-of-DRIVE-600
Doran Announces Tire Monitoring Integration with Samsara

Data includes notifications for cautionary and critical low-pressure alerts, rapid deflation events, and high tire temperature conditions.

By David Sickels
Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO
Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire

Other Posts

Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans
Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire’s Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock