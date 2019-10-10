Falken Releases Ziex ZE960 A/S High-Performance All-Season Tire

Falken Tire has launched its newest tire, the Ziex ZE960 A/S, a high-performance all-season tire designed to deliver long-lasting safety and sports car-inspired performance to today’s dynamic passenger car vehicles, the company says.

The ZE960’s predecessor, the Ziex ZE950, was made in over 100 sizes for vehicles from sports coupes to CUVs. This time around, Falken limited its size offering to 53, specifically focusing on the demands of today’s dynamic coupes and sedans.

The ZIEX ZE960 features Flask Siping to continue to evacuate water as the tire wears, the company says. Falken’s new Canyon Groove feature enhances snow traction.

Falken also says the tire is made using advanced compounds that help the ZE960 deliver all-season performance to today’s passenger cars. These compounds allow the rubber to remain pliable at low temperatures, increasing grip in wet, snow and icy conditions, the company says, and during dry conditions, the rubber heats up while chemical bonds remain strong to deliver superb warm weather conformity.

The Ziex ZE960 features a 65,000-mile tread life warranty for H and V-rated sizes (45,000 miles for W-rated sizes). Additionally, the tire carries Falken’s Road Hazard Protection, offering free replacement for any damage that occurs during the first two years, or within the first 3/32nds of tread life, whichever comes first.