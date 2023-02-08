 Hankook Tire Announces SmartFlex DL15+ Commercial Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Commercial Tires

Hankook Tire Announces SmartFlex DL15+ Commercial Tire

The SmartFlex DL15+ comes with an optimized bead profile and carcass structure.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Hankook Tire has added to its expanding truck, bus and radial (TBR) product line with the SmartFlex DL15+ tire. The SmartWay-approved tire features several new tread design features to enhance overall traction performance and increase fuel efficiency for regional and long-haul fitments, Hankook said.

Related Articles

The enhanced SmartFlex DL15+ comes equipped with an optimized bead profile along with a carcass structure to minimize tire deformation and improve overall energy dispersion when under heavy loads, the company said. Combined with a newly formulated belt structure, the tire reduces heat generation for greater durability and extended casing life for retreading.

The tire is developed using Hankook’s Smartec TBR technology, which is based on five main performance features: safety, mileage, chip and cut resistance, retreadability and traction. This process enables new tire tread technologies to be discovered and introduced through the DL15+ product, Hankook said.

The tire’s three-dimensional and self-regenerating sipes improve traction performance and reinforce interlocking components between blocks until the end of wear. Additional design elements include a combined rib and semi-block pattern to provide stability and handling, along with fuel efficiency, further enhanced through a wide closed shoulder pattern at the tire’s edges, allowing for smoother wear throughout its lifecycle, the company said.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone-lambo-fitment
BKT-E-READY-EV-Tires
Commercial Tires

EVs, Fleet Management to Aid Commercial Tire Growth

The post-COVID market is bouncing back, which will drive market trends in 2023.

Karen Schwartz
By Karen Schwartz
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks

When I was a child, rollercoasters were an awe-inspiring combination of power and adrenaline, a towering marvel of speed and terror to be gazed upon with either great anticipation or great fear– sometimes both. I have always loved knowing how things work, and even at a young age, I appreciated the mechanics of it all: the slow, steady, deliberate creaking of the steep climb, and the unseen forces just out of reach methodically pulling riders toward the unknown.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
Last-Mile Delivery Tires Set to Outpace Long-Haul Tire Volumes

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded. Related Articles – Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable Tire – Goodyear Introduces

By Denise Koeth
Ford-E-Transit
Global Tire Manufacturer Ralson Enters US TBR Market

Global tire manufacturer Ralson is entering the U.S. commercial tire market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility and a team of veteran American sales and marketing tire professionals. Ralson debuted its products for the US with its American team at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Related Articles – Maxam Tire Completes

By Christian Hinton
Michelin Releases Agilis HD Z as New Urban and Regional Tire

Michelin North America has released the Michelin Agilis HD Z 19.5 in two sizes to offer fleets with light and medium-duty vehicles durable, long-lasting tires optimized for the stresses of urban and regional environments. The Agilis HD Z 19.5-in. tires will replace the Michelin XZE in two current sizes (225/70R19.5 LRG and 245/70R19.5 LRH) in

By Samuel Grom
Michelin-Agilis-HD-Z-Tire
Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

Yokohama Tire’s newest commercial tire – the 716U ultra wide-base – is a weight-savings drive tire that carries more profitability for fleets, the company says. It is available now in the US in size 455/55R225. Related Articles – BKT Highlights Ridemax Radial Floatation Tire for AG, Tank Trucks and Spreaders – CEAT Specialty Tires Increases

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama-Tire-716U-UWB-Sidewall

Other Posts

Five Tire Trends You Need to Know

We’re talking about recent industry trends that you can take advantage of when running your tire business.

By David Sickels
RwtN Featured Image EP20
Hankook Tire Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Lamborghini

Hankook Tire will be the exclusive tire and technical partner for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Announces N.A. Executive Promotions

Leadership shakeup garners four promotions to Hankook North America’s executive team.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400