News

Rising Gas Prices Impacting Driving, Say 78% of Americans

As Americans continue to navigate an evolving economic environment, new data from Hankook Tire’s Gauge Index reveals the impact of these pressures on everyday driving. 

The latest survey found:

  • Just as driving frequency approached pre-pandemic norms, an overwhelming majority (78%) say rising gas prices are now impacting daily driving.
  • Over half (54%) of Americans say that in the last 30 days, they have driven less often as a result of the cost of gas—up 28% from March 2022, when gas prices first began to tick upwards. 
  • Gas prices are also proving a powerful incentive for those considering an electric vehicle. One-in-four (26%) say because of current prices, they plan to purchase an electric vehicle in the future. Further, 51% say less money spent on gas is the most appealing benefit of making the switch.
  • Rising costs are not just impacting gas prices and how often people are driving. Over a quarter of Americans (26%) say inflation is causing them to perform more basic maintenance tasks at home, too. 

The index shows supply chain pressures also continue to impact Americans’ automotive decisions. Over one-third (35%) say that due to supply chain issues, they are trying to make their current vehicle last longer. Additionally, 22% are considering holding off on purchasing a new vehicle altogether.

The index shows when the time does come to make a purchase, supply chain concerns could influence what drivers are looking for in their next vehicle. The shortages are impacting what technology is available in new cars, so some buyers may need to sacrifice the latest tech. The Gauge found one-third (32%) say they would be most willing to give up self-parking technology in order to purchase a new vehicle. Drivers are least likely to give up their tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) or automatic braking—only 6% are willing to do so.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted May 11-16, 2022, polled 1,060 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver’s license. 

