Rising Gas Prices Impacting Driving, Say 78% of Americans

The index shows supply chain pressures also continue to impact Americans’ automotive decisions. Over one-third (35%) say that due to supply chain issues, they are trying to make their current vehicle last longer. Additionally, 22% are considering holding off on purchasing a new vehicle altogether.

The index shows when the time does come to make a purchase, supply chain concerns could influence what drivers are looking for in their next vehicle. The shortages are impacting what technology is available in new cars, so some buyers may need to sacrifice the latest tech. The Gauge found one-third (32%) say they would be most willing to give up self-parking technology in order to purchase a new vehicle. Drivers are least likely to give up their tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) or automatic braking—only 6% are willing to do so.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted May 11-16, 2022, polled 1,060 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver’s license.