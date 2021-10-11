Connect with us
Hankook-Tire-Rebelle-Rally-1400

News

Hankook Fits New Kia Sorento with Dynapro AT2 at Rebelle Rally

Hankook Tire is supporting Kia’s two Sorento PHEVs running in the rally and a Sorento EX being used as a media vehicle with its Dynapro AT2 tires.
David Sickels

on

Hankook Tire is fitting Kia’s rally-ready Sorento PHEV that is taking part in this year’s Rebelle Rally, a women’s off-road navigation competition raid in the U.S. Hankook Tire equips the Kia rally vehicles with its Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.

Founded in 2015, Rebelle Rally covers more than 1,500 meters of terrain across the Nevada and California desert. However, it is not a race for speed. No electronics are allowed for navigation, and participating vehicles need to cope with demanding challenges driving off the pavement. A total of 52 teams will race in a mix of crossovers, SUVs and pickups for 10 days, and they started on Oct. 7.

Hankook Tire is supporting Kia’s two Sorento PHEVs running in the rally and a Sorento EX being used as a media vehicle with its Dynapro AT2 tires. Hankook says the Dynapro AT2 is an all-terrain tire featuring a multi-directional tread design for stronger traction in wet, winter and off-road conditions, while further decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort. It boasts a longer tread life thanks to a wider, more advanced footprint resulting in more evenly distributed stress and uniform wear, Hankook says.

With Hankook Tire as the tire sponsor to Kia, the Sorento rally vehicles will sport the Hankook Tire logo on the rear passenger windows and front bumpers. It’s the first time for Hankook Tire to supply race tires for the Rebelle Rally, the company said.

