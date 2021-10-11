Hankook Fits New Kia Sorento with Dynapro AT2 at Rebelle Rally

Hankook Tire is fitting Kia’s rally-ready Sorento PHEV that is taking part in this year’s Rebelle Rally, a women’s off-road navigation competition raid in the U.S. Hankook Tire equips the Kia rally vehicles with its Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.

Founded in 2015, Rebelle Rally covers more than 1,500 meters of terrain across the Nevada and California desert. However, it is not a race for speed. No electronics are allowed for navigation, and participating vehicles need to cope with demanding challenges driving off the pavement. A total of 52 teams will race in a mix of crossovers, SUVs and pickups for 10 days, and they started on Oct. 7.

Hankook Tire is supporting Kia’s two Sorento PHEVs running in the rally and a Sorento EX being used as a media vehicle with its Dynapro AT2 tires. Hankook says the Dynapro AT2 is an all-terrain tire featuring a multi-directional tread design for stronger traction in wet, winter and off-road conditions, while further decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort. It boasts a longer tread life thanks to a wider, more advanced footprint resulting in more evenly distributed stress and uniform wear, Hankook says.