Hankook Tire Announces N.A. Executive Promotions

Hankook Tire announced executive promotions at its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Rob Williams has been named president of Hankook Tire America. Additionally, Jong Jin (JJ) Park has been promoted to vice president of USA PC/LT Sales. Intae (Ted) Choi has been promoted to vice president of North American marketing strategy. Byoungjoe (Joe) Park has also been named vice president of corporate management.

“We are committed to the U.S. and Canada markets, and Rob, JJ and Ted have all contributed greatly to our growth in the region,” said Sooil Lee, chief executive officer of Hankook Tire & Technology. “Rob is a strong and versatile leader with expertise across many segments in the tire industry. JJ’s success in marketing strategy will be key to further success in our sales organization. Ted’s knowledge of our products will prove essential to our marketing efforts. Joe brings a strong audit and accounting background to the team.”

Williams has overall responsibility for Hankook Tire America as president, overseeing the US and Canada regions. He will lead four departments and direct teams including the Tennessee plant and TBR sales department, a role he’s held since joining Hankook in January 2019.

Jong Jin Park will serve as vice president of USA PC/LT sales, overseeing sales innovation, and corporate sales, as well as the North, South and West regional USA PC/LT sales teams.

Choi steps into the vice president of marketing role, responsible for marketing strategy, TBR marketing, technical services, Canada sales, as well as supply chain & logistics operations. He also will continue his role as vice president of Tennessee plant management support.

Byoungjoe Park was promoted to vice president of the North American corporate management team overseeing finance, accounting, tax and internal audit functions for Hankook Tire America as well as for Hankook Tire’s Canadian subsidiary.