Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Hankook Tire earned its seventh consecutive listing in the esteemed Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for sustainability.

According to Hankook, the DJSI World represents the top 10% of the world’s 2,555 largest companies in the S&P Global BMI with leading performance in economic, environmental and social impact. This year, the list included 326 companies worldwide: 12.8% of the top 2,555 global corporations. Hankook Tire represents the Korean auto components industry alongside Hyundai Mobis.

This year, the company said it recorded its highest score since the inception of DJSI, achieving high ratings in a variety of areas including corporate philanthropy, human rights, supply chain management, and R&D innovation.

Hankook Tire said it is consistently striving to achieve a sustainable value supply chain. The company established sustainable natural rubber policies in 2018 and in 2021, these policies were revised in line with the guidance of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR).