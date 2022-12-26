fbpx
Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Hankook Tire earned its seventh consecutive listing in the esteemed Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for sustainability.

Advertisement

According to Hankook, the DJSI World represents the top 10% of the world’s 2,555 largest companies in the S&P Global BMI with leading performance in economic, environmental and social impact. This year, the list included 326 companies worldwide: 12.8% of the top 2,555 global corporations. Hankook Tire represents the Korean auto components industry alongside Hyundai Mobis.

This year, the company said it recorded its highest score since the inception of DJSI, achieving high ratings in a variety of areas including corporate philanthropy, human rights, supply chain management, and R&D innovation.

Hankook Tire said it is consistently striving to achieve a sustainable value supply chain. The company established sustainable natural rubber policies in 2018 and in 2021, these policies were revised in line with the guidance of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR).

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NRS Brakes Adds 18 New Part Numbers for Multiple Models

News: Monro Leverages ATD Partnership, Waives Battery Install Changes

News: SimpleTire Awarded on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List

News: Nokian Tyres Signs Manufacturing Deal with Sentury Tire

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

on

Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific

on

Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals

on

Chris Barry Elected CTDA President
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Wright-headshot Wright-headshot

People

GfK Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine