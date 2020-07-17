Connect with us

Hankook Tire Launches Summer Road Trip Rebate

Hankook Tire has announced two summer rebate promotions for its Hankook and Laufenn brands.

The Hankook Summer Road Trip rebate will offer consumers savings of up to $80 with the purchase of four tires from select lines. Additionally, Hankook’s second brand, Laufenn, is offering rebate amounts of up to $40 through its Laufenn Summer Rebate. Both rebates will run through Aug. 31.

As Hankook’s latest Gauge Index Survey found, 62% of Americans are more comfortable traveling by car this summer as opposed to plane travel, and 57% say that they plan to take their next vacation via car.

Rebates for both brands are online-only and should be submitted online at www.hankookrebates.com.

Qualifying tires offered through the rebates include:

