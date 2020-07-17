Hankook Tire has announced two summer rebate promotions for its Hankook and Laufenn brands.
The Hankook Summer Road Trip rebate will offer consumers savings of up to $80 with the purchase of four tires from select lines. Additionally, Hankook’s second brand, Laufenn, is offering rebate amounts of up to $40 through its Laufenn Summer Rebate. Both rebates will run through Aug. 31.
As Hankook’s latest Gauge Index Survey found, 62% of Americans are more comfortable traveling by car this summer as opposed to plane travel, and 57% say that they plan to take their next vacation via car.
Rebates for both brands are online-only and should be submitted online at www.hankookrebates.com.
Qualifying tires offered through the rebates include: